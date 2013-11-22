Images: 3D Models of Roman Emperor Hadrian's Villa

Hadrian's Villa in 3D

The Digital Hadrian's Villa Project brings to life all 250 acres of the Roman emperor Hadrian's sprawling estate in Tivoli, Italy, through gaming software and 3D reconstructions. Shown here is the Maritime Theater where Hadrian had his bedrooms, bathrooms and study surrounded by a moat to ensure privacy.

This is what the ruins of the Maritime Theater look like today.

Piazza D'Oro

The Piazza D'Oro's garden courtyard view as it's been digitally restored for the project.

Piazza D'Oro Today

The Piazza D'Oro at Hadrian's Villa would have been one of the most luxurious sites at the emperor's compound. The imperial banquet complex included many rooms, fountains, private urinals and gardens and had a subterranean road under it.

Serapeum

A reconstruction of the so-called Serapeum at Hadrian's Villa.

The Serapeum now