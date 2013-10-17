Creative or Neurotic: What's Your State's Personality?

Researchers have created a map of regional personalities in the United States, revealing three new "regions," consisting of the friendly and conventional South and Midwest, the creative and relaxed East and West Coasts, and the temperamental, uninhibited Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

The study, published online Oct. 14 in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, relies on the Big Five personality traits: openness to experience, extroversion, agreeableness, conscientiousness and neuroticism.

Here's a look at the breakdown by state with their T scores on each personality trait. A T score is a standardized way of measuring a trait; in this case, 50 represents the "average" level of any given trait. A score higher than 50 represents an above-average level of that trait, and a score lower indicates a lower-than-average level.

*(E – Extroversion, A – Agreeableness, C – Conscientiousness, N – Neuroticism, O – Openness)

STATE *E A C N O Alabama 55.5 52.7 55.5 48.7 42.7 Arizona 50.6 46.6 58.4 38.1 54.7 Arkansas 49.9 52.7 41.0 56.2 40.3 California 51.4 49.0 43.2 39.1 65.0 Colorado 45.3 47.5 58.8 34.3 57.9 Connecticut 57.6 38.6 34.2 53.4 53.9 Delaware 47.0 38.8 36.5 62.4 42.7 District of Columbia 64.8 21.4 44.1 41.6 77.5 Florida 60.9 50.7 62.7 40.8 61.0 Georgia 63.2 60.0 68.8 38.0 56.9 Idaho 40.7 52.9 44.5 44.2 44.7 Illinois 62.5 48.3 50.9 51.2 55.2 Indiana 48.9 50.2 56.2 59.3 44.9 Iowa 62.8 56.6 52.2 49.1 33.7 Kansas 45.5 48.9 50.8 49.0 40.1 Kentucky 53.4 48.1 51.3 62.5 43.0 Louisiana 52.2 49.7 45.0 60.4 53.7 Maine 44.2 32.8 24.0 71.0 50.8 Maryland 35.2 37.3 37.5 49.4 56.6 Massachusetts 44.4 40.7 32.2 63.8 59.6 Michigan 55.2 54.7 53.0 48.6 43.4 Minnesota 52.9 61.6 52.5 43.4 38.5 Mississippi 56.8 63.3 59.7 52.0 46.2 Missouri 62.9 59.3 60.8 48.3 45.7 Montana 33.1 52.3 56.1 43.0 55.0 Nebraska 60.0 62.9 64.3 41.6 34.3 Nevada 46.4 31.8 55.8 44.0 61.3 New Hampshire 40.2 53.5 38.0 61.8 48.7 New Jersey 59.9 44.6 40.8 56.4 57.6 New Mexico 32.4 45.4 58.5 51.6 62.0 New York 47.0 29.8 37.7 62.7 64.5 N. Carolina 51.0 63.6 68.4 44.8 49.6 N. Dakota 52.4 52.4 51.4 49.6 21.8 Ohio 54.6 45.9 46.5 58.5 46.0 Oklahoma 39.7 54.3 54.7 52.1 42.2 Oregon 30.9 59.1 45.8 39.5 58.8 Pennsylvania 54.6 42.8 52.4 61.4 49.6 Rhode Island 43.3 35.2 48.5 61.9 59.4 S. Carolina 60.0 55.4 69.6 45.7 55.3 S. Dakota 58.7 56.7 55.8 36.1 41.9 Tennessee 51.3 66.6 62.0 49.0 50.1 Texas 55.2 52.3 54.4 44.3 52.7 Utah 55.8 69.4 54.5 30.4 47.7 Vermont 26.5 60.0 38.2 55.8 54.2 Virginia 48.5 47.4 45.3 44.7 57.1 Washington 30.6 55.8 45.0 36.9 56.6 W. Virginia 38.5 51.8 42.6 79.2 36.8 Wisconsin 69.8 57.8 47.6 48.6 35.7 Wyoming 46.0 40.7 42.4 46.1 42.4

