Physics Student Makes Ingenious 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Parody

In a brilliant intersection of British rock music and theoretical physics, McGill University masters student Timothy Blaise produced this parody of Queen's classic hit "Bohemian Rhapsody." The lyrical spoof, titled "Bohemian Gravity," takes aim at string theory, a theoretical physics model that claims the universe is composed of one-dimensional strings.

"Is string theory right? Is it just fantasy? Caught in the landscape, out of touch with reality?" Blaise intones, accompanied by videos of himself singing in harmony.

At one point, an Einstein sock puppet makes an appearance. Blaise's rendition of the Queen hit is charmingly nerdy — entertaining even without a detailed knowledge of physics. Who knows? It might just inspire people to learn more.

