The Happiest (and Saddest) Countries

The United Nations General Assembly's second World Happiness Report ranks countries based on several measures of well-being and analyzes the factors that contribute to that well-being. Here are the country rankings, based on a scale of 0 to 10, with 10 being the most satisfied with life. The scores are an average of results between 2010 and 2012. Read the full story on country happiness.

1. Denmark (7.693)

2. Norway (7.655)

3. Switzerland (7.650)

4. Netherlands (7.512)

5. Sweden (7.480)

6. Canada (7.477)

7. Finland (7.389)

8. Austria (7.369)

9. Iceland (7.355)

10. Australia (7.350)

11. Israel (7.301)

12. Costa Rica (7.257)

13. New Zealand (7.221)

14. United Arab Emirates (7.144)

15. Panama (7.143)

16. Mexico (7.088)

17. United States (7.082)

18. Ireland (7.076)

19. Luxembourg (7.054)

20. Venezuela (7.039)

21. Belgium (6.967)

22. United Kingdom (6.883)

23. Oman (6.853)

24. Brazil (6.849)

25. France (6.764)

26. Germany (6.672)

27. Qatar (6.666)

28. Chile (6.587)

29. Argentina (6.562)

30. Singapore (6.546)

31. Trinidad and Tobago (6.519)

32. Kuwait (6.515)

33. Saudi Arabia (6.480)

34. Cyprus (6.466)

35. Colombia (6.416)

36. Thailand (6.371)

37. Uruguay (6.355)

38. Spain (6.322)

39. Czech Republic (6.290)

40. Suriname (6.269)

41. South Korea (6.267)

42. Taiwan (6.221)

43. Japan (6.064)

44. Slovenia (6.060)

45. Italy (6.021)

46. Slovakia (5.969)

47. Guatemala (5.965)

Malta (5.964) 49

Ecuador (5.865)

50. Bolivia (5.857)

51. Poland (5.822)

52. El Salvador (5.809)

53. Moldova (5.791)

54. Paraguay (5.779)

55. Peru (5.776)

56. Malaysia (5.760)

57. Kazakhstan (5.671)

58. Croatia (5.661)

59. Turkmenistan (5.628)

60. Uzbekistan (5.623)

61. Angola (5.589)

62. Albania (5.550)

63. Vietnam (5.533)

64. Hong Kong (5.523)

65. Nicaragua (5.507)

66. Belarus (5.504)

67. Mauritius (5.477)

68. Russia (5.464)

69. North Cyprus (5.463)

70. Greece (5.435)

71. Lithuania (5.426)

72. Estonia (5.426)

73. Algeria (5.422)

74. Jordan (5.414)

75. Jamaica (5.374)

76. Indonesia (5.348)

77. Turkey (5.345)

78. Libya (5.340)

79. Bahrain (5.312)

80. Montenegro (5.299)

81. Pakistan (5.292)

82. Nigeria (5.248)

83. Kosovo (5.222)

84. Honduras (5.142)

85. Portugal (5.101)

86. Ghana (5.091)

87. Ukraine (5.057)

88. Latvia (5.046)

89. Kyrgyzstan (5.042)

90. Romania (5.033)

91. Zambia (5.006)

92. Philippines (4.985)

93. China (4.978)

94. Mozambique (4.971)

95. Dominican Republic (4.963)

96. South Africa (4.963)

97. Lebanon (4.931)

98. Lesotho (4.898)

99. Morocco (4.885)

100. Swaziland (4.867)

101. Somaliland region (4.847)

102. Mongolia (4.834)

103. Zimbabwe (4.827)

104. Tunisia (4.826)

105. Iraq (4.817)

106. Serbia (4.813)

107. Bosnia and Herzegovina (4.813)

108. Bangladesh (4.804)

109. Laos (4.787)

110. Hungary (4.775)

111. India (4.772)

112. Mauritania (4.758)

113. Palestinian Territories (4.700)

114. Djibouti (4.690)

115. Iran (4.643)

116. Azerbaijan (4.604)

117. Congo (Kinshasa) (4.578)

118. Macedonia (4.574)

119. Ethiopia (4.561)

120. Uganda (4.443)

121. Myanmar (4.439)

122. Cameroon (4.420)

123. Kenya (4.403)

124. Sudan (4.401)

125. Tajikistan (4.380)

126. Haiti (4.341)

127. Sierra Leone (4.318)

128. Armenia (4.316)

129. Congo (Brazzaville) (4.297)

130. Egypt (4.273)

131. Burkina Faso (4.259)

132. Mali (4.247)

133. Liberia (4.196)

134. Georgia (4.187)

135. Nepal (4.156)

136. Niger (4.152)

137. Sri Lanka (4.151)

138. Gabon (4.114)

139. Malawi (4.113)

140. Cambodia (4.067)

141. Chad (4.056)

142. Yemen (4.054)

143. Afghanistan (4.040)

144. Bulgaria (3.981)

145. Botswana (3.970)

146. Madagascar (3.966)

147. Senegal (3.959)

148. Syria (3.892)

149. Comoros (3.851)

150. Guinea (3.847)

151. Tanzania (3.770)

152. Rwand2a4 (3.715)

153. Burundi (3.706)

154. Central African Republic (3.623)

155. Benin (3.528)

156. Togo (2.936)

