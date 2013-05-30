Rate of Teens Attempting Suicide On the Rise

The percentage of U.S. teens who attempt suicide has risen slightly over the last few years, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Between 2009 and 2011, the percentage of high school students who said they had attempted suicide at least once in the past year increased from 6.3 percent to 7.8 percent, the report said.

However, that number has declined, in general, since 2001, when it was at 8.8 percent, the report said.

The findings are based on a national survey of high school students, administered yearly by the CDC. More than 15,000 students in grades nine to 12 completed the 2011 survey.

In 2011, attempted suicide was more common among younger students. For instance, 9.3 percent of ninth graders said they had attempted suicide at least once in the past year, compared with 6.3 percent of 12th graders.

Suicide attempts were also more common among girls than boys (9.8 percent vs. 5.8 percent).

Also in 2011, 15.8 percent of students said they had seriously considered suicide in the last year (up from 10.9 percent in 2009). And 12.8 percent of students said they had made a suicidal plan, (down from 13.8 percent in 2009).

The study is published today (June 8) in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

