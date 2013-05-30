Choking Hazard Prompts Doll Recall by Lakeshore Learning Materials

About 3,900 Feels Real Baby Dolls in the U.S., and 400 in Canada, were voluntarily recalled by Lakeshore Learning Materials of Carson, Calif., and Yan Hong Toys, Dongguan, China, in cooperation with the CPSC.

Hazard: The fingers and toes of the dolls can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Description: Feels Real Baby Dolls are 14-inch high plastic dolls with movable arms, legs, and head. The dolls are Hispanic, Caucasian, Asian and Black and are dressed in diapers with a colored hearts, stars and swirl print. Two labels are sewn inside the back of the diaper. "Lakeshore" is written on the larger label. The number "550200" is written on the smaller label.

Sold at: Lakeshore Learning Materials catalogs and online at www.lakeshorelearning.com from May 2011 through January 2012 for about $20.

Manufactured in: China

Remedy: Consumers should immediately take these dolls away from children and contact the company for a free replacement doll.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, please contact Lakeshore Learning Materials at (800) 428-4414 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or visit the company's website at www.lakeshorelearning.com. Lakeshore Learning Materials is contacting its customers directly.