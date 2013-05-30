Komen Reverses Decision, Will Continue Funding for Planned Parenthood

The breast cancer research advocacy organization Susan G. Komen for the Cure will continue to provide grants to Planned Parenthood, according to a statement released this morning.

The statement marks a reversal of a decision earlier this week by Komen to sever its relationship with Planned Parenthood, a move widely criticized by the public and Komen affiliates.

Komen's funding has been used for breast cancer screening exams at Planned Parenthood clinics.

"We have been distressed at the presumption that the changes made to our funding criteria were done for political reasons or to specifically penalize Planned Parenthood. They were not," the statement said. "We will continue to fund existing grants, including those of Planned Parenthood, and preserve their eligibility to apply for future grants, while maintaining the ability of our affiliates to make funding decisions that meet the needs of their communities."

Komen announced Tuesday (Jan. 31) that would it stop funding Planned Parenthood because its grant policies excluded funding to organizations under investigation at the local, state or federal level.

Planned Parenthood is currently under investigation by Congressman Cliff Stearns, R-Fla. Steams says he is looking into the company's spending to make sure it is in compliance with restrictions on abortion funds, though some have called into question the motives of this investigation, saying it is an attempt to defund Planned Parenthood, which provides abortions.

Many criticized Komen's decision, saying the organization feared losing donations because of its connection with Parenthood.

Komen will now amend its funding criteria "to make clear that disqualifying investigations must be criminal and conclusive in nature, and not political. That is what is right and fair," the new statement says.

The statement continues:

"It is our hope and we believe it is time for everyone involved to pause, slow down and reflect on how grants can most effectively and directly be administered without controversies that hurt the cause of women. We urge everyone who has participated in this conversation across the country over the last few days to help us move past this issue. We do not want our mission marred or affected by politics – anyone's politics."

Follow MyHealthNewsDaily on Twitter @MyHealth_MHND. Find us on Facebook.