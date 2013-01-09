WATCH LIVE: NASA Announces New Earth-Watching Satellite

At 1 p.m. EST on Thursday, Jan. 10, NASA will be holding a live press conference to announce the launch of a new Landsat Earth-observing satellite.

The announcement will be made at NASA headquarters in Washington, D.C., and will be broadcast live on NASA TV and the agency's website. You can also click on the feed above to watch as soon as the press conference starts.

The new satellite, dubbed the Landsat Data Continuity Mission (LDCM), will replace the ailing Landsat 5 satellite, which has monitored changes to Earth's landscapes since its launch in 1984. It will be decomissioned in the coming months. The new spacecraft is set to launch on Feb. 11.