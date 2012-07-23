Images: Sea Lion Pups Make a Splash

Sibling harmony

(Image credit: Belfast Zoo.)

Belfast Zoological Gardens is celebrating the birth of two California sea lion pups!

Posing for the camera

(Image credit: Belfast Zoo.)

Visit Solo and Twirl, Belfast Zoo's latest arrivals at 10:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. local time as they 'make waves' at the sea lion pool!

Laughing happy

(Image credit: Belfast Zoo.)

Proud dad of both pups is Wesley, who is 20 years old. He arrived in Belfast in February 2007 from Woburn Safari Park, and has since fathered 11 pups.

Taking a little rest

(Image credit: Belfast Zoo.)

The male pup was born to mother, Stella on June 4 and the female pup was born to mother Arielle on June 11.