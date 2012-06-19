Images: Endangered Species of the 'Red List'

Lives depend on it
More than 275 million people are dependent on coral reefs for food, coastal protection and livelihoods.
Ready to spawn
In the Near Threatened status, this is a female Camouflage Grouper (Epinephelus polyphekadion) fat with ripe eggs ready to spawn in a spawning aggregation. These are very vulnerable to fishing.
Chillin' on the rocks
This Giant Australian Cuttlefish (Sepia apama) is an example of one of more than 1900 species newly recorded on the 2012.1 IUCN Red List.
Surprise showing
The Hula Painted Frog (Discoglossus nigriventer), on the Critically Endangered list, was rediscovered this year.
The King is at risk
The King Cobra (Ophiophagus Hannah), listed as vulnerable due to loss of habitat and over exploitation for medicinal purposes, is the world's largest venomous snake.
Spicy beauty
This Candy Cane Ginger (Curcuma rhabdota), listed as vulnerable, is a relative of turmeric.
Prepared to hide
This Leopard Whipray (Himantura leopard) is a commercially valuable species threatened by extensive habitat degradation and heavy fishing pressures.
Spines at the ready
The Nolasco Spiny-tailed Iguana (Ctenosaura nolascensis) is an example of more than 1900 species newly recorded on the 2012.1 IUCN Red List.
Ready for flight
The Two-tailed Pasha (Charaxes jasius) is Least Concern on the European Red List of Butterflies.
Fancy frock
The Pink-throated Brilliant (Heliodoxa gularis) is a vulnerable member of the Hummingbird family which is known for its pollination services.