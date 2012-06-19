Images: Endangered Species of the 'Red List'

Lives depend on it

(Image credit: IUCN Photo Library © Jason Suwandy)

More than 275 million people are dependent on coral reefs for food, coastal protection and livelihoods.

Ready to spawn

(Image credit: Stanley Shea)

In the Near Threatened status, this is a female Camouflage Grouper (Epinephelus polyphekadion) fat with ripe eggs ready to spawn in a spawning aggregation. These are very vulnerable to fishing.

Chillin' on the rocks

(Image credit: Roger Hanlon)

This Giant Australian Cuttlefish (Sepia apama) is an example of one of more than 1900 species newly recorded on the 2012.1 IUCN Red List.

Surprise showing

(Image credit: Oz Rittner)

The Hula Painted Frog (Discoglossus nigriventer), on the Critically Endangered list, was rediscovered this year.

The King is at risk

(Image credit: Bosse Jonsson)

The King Cobra (Ophiophagus Hannah), listed as vulnerable due to loss of habitat and over exploitation for medicinal purposes, is the world's largest venomous snake.

Spicy beauty

(Image credit: Jana Leong-Skornickova)

This Candy Cane Ginger (Curcuma rhabdota), listed as vulnerable, is a relative of turmeric.

Prepared to hide

(Image credit: Joe Wu)

This Leopard Whipray (Himantura leopard) is a commercially valuable species threatened by extensive habitat degradation and heavy fishing pressures.

Spines at the ready

(Image credit: Scott Trageser)

The Nolasco Spiny-tailed Iguana (Ctenosaura nolascensis) is an example of more than 1900 species newly recorded on the 2012.1 IUCN Red List.

Ready for flight

(Image credit: Wikimedia Commons, user: Siga)

The Two-tailed Pasha (Charaxes jasius) is Least Concern on the European Red List of Butterflies.

Fancy frock

(Image credit: Chris Sloan)

The Pink-throated Brilliant (Heliodoxa gularis) is a vulnerable member of the Hummingbird family which is known for its pollination services.