Trending
Our amazing planet.

Images: Endangered Species of the 'Red List'

By Planet Earth 

Lives depend on it

endangered species, conservation

(Image credit: IUCN Photo Library © Jason Suwandy)

More than 275 million people are dependent on coral reefs for food, coastal protection and livelihoods.

Ready to spawn

endangered species, conservation

(Image credit: Stanley Shea)

In the Near Threatened status, this is a female Camouflage Grouper (Epinephelus polyphekadion) fat with ripe eggs ready to spawn in a spawning aggregation. These are very vulnerable to fishing.

Chillin' on the rocks

endangered species, conservation

(Image credit: Roger Hanlon)

This Giant Australian Cuttlefish (Sepia apama) is an example of one of more than 1900 species newly recorded on the 2012.1 IUCN Red List.

Surprise showing

endangered species, conservation

(Image credit: Oz Rittner)

The Hula Painted Frog (Discoglossus nigriventer), on the Critically Endangered list, was rediscovered this year.

The King is at risk

endangered species, conservation

(Image credit: Bosse Jonsson)

The King Cobra (Ophiophagus Hannah), listed as vulnerable due to loss of habitat and over exploitation for medicinal purposes, is the world's largest venomous snake.

Spicy beauty

endangered species, conservation

(Image credit: Jana Leong-Skornickova)

This Candy Cane Ginger (Curcuma rhabdota), listed as vulnerable, is a relative of turmeric.

Prepared to hide

endangered species, conservation

(Image credit: Joe Wu)

This Leopard Whipray (Himantura leopard) is a commercially valuable species threatened by extensive habitat degradation and heavy fishing pressures.

Spines at the ready

endangered species, conservation

(Image credit: Scott Trageser)

The Nolasco Spiny-tailed Iguana (Ctenosaura nolascensis) is an example of more than 1900 species newly recorded on the 2012.1 IUCN Red List.

Ready for flight

endangered species, conservation

(Image credit: Wikimedia Commons, user: Siga)

The Two-tailed Pasha (Charaxes jasius) is Least Concern on the European Red List of Butterflies.

Fancy frock

endangered species, conservation

(Image credit: Chris Sloan)

The Pink-throated Brilliant (Heliodoxa gularis) is a vulnerable member of the Hummingbird family which is known for its pollination services.