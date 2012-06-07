Trending
Images: National Geographic's Untamed Americas

By Planet Earth 

Mobula Ray

(Image credit: ©Thinkstock.com)

Off the coast of Baja California, Mexico. This is just one of a parade of magnificent creatures featured in "Untamed Americas," the new miniseries from the National Geographic Channel. Click through to get a glimpse of some of the incredible animals that call the Americas home.

Peruvian Sea Lions

(Image credit: ©NGT)

Off the coast of San Juan, Peru. The series, which kicks off on June 10, 2012, features animals that live in four ecosystems: mountains, deserts, forests and coasts.

Humboldt Squid

(Image credit: ©Getty Images/WaterFrame RM)

Beak and tentacles of a Humboldt squid off the coast of Baja California, Mexico.

Pelican

(Image credit: ©NGT)

Off the coast of Punta San Juan, Peru. The series wanders the length of North and South America.

Polar Bear

(Image credit: ©NGT)

Off the coast of the Glacial Coastline, North America. Filmmakers had to live through some brutal conditions to catch animals in their natural environments.

Regal Horned Lizard

(Image credit: ©NGT)

In the Sonoran Desert, North America.These hard-living lizards can shoot blood from their eyes when attacked. The blood tastes terrible, repelling would-be predators.

Flamingos

(Image credit: Pedro Szekely)

In Altiplano, Chile. At 15,000 feet, this location was one of the most brutal for the filmmakers.

WIld Mustangs

(Image credit: ©istock.com)

In Utah, USA. These wild horses can fight dirty.

Pink River Dolphins

(Image credit: ©NGT)

In the Amazon, Brazil.

Spirit Bear

(Image credit: ©NGT)

In the Temperate Rain Forest, British Columbia. The films also feature grizzly bears and black bears in rare footage of the large beasts hunting young elk.

Jasper National Park

(Image credit: ©NGT)

In Alberta, Canada. National Geographic crews spend more than 600 days shooting at more than 40 locations for the series.