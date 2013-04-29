Image Album: A Medieval Knight's Kin?

Ancient Tomb
In March 2013, University of Edinburgh archaeologists on hand at a construction site in Edinburgh, Scotland unearthed what may be a medieval knight's burial site.
Headstone
The skeleton was found with a slab engraved with images of a calvary and sword, symbols typically associated with nobility. The markings suggested the grave belonged to a medieval knight.
Excavations continuing
As the excavations continued, archaeologists found seven other complete skeletons and one partial skeleton behind a wall.
Family crypt
The discovery may be a family burial crypt for the knight's relatives.
Several people
It's possible the team will unearth even more skeletons as excavations continue.
Woman and infant
Among the finds were an adult female and an infant skeleton.
Historic site
Though the site is now a parking lot, archaeologists expected to find historic artifacts: the site was once a 13th century Blackfriars monastery, then a series of high-schools in the 16th and 17th century.
Parking lots
Parking lots are rich troves for archaeologistsl: a medieval church was found buried beneath one, and researchers found the remains of King Richard III underneath another.