Image Album: A Medieval Knight's Kin?

Ancient Tomb

In March 2013, University of Edinburgh archaeologists on hand at a construction site in Edinburgh, Scotland unearthed what may be a medieval knight's burial site.

Headstone

The skeleton was found with a slab engraved with images of a calvary and sword, symbols typically associated with nobility. The markings suggested the grave belonged to a medieval knight.

Excavations continuing

As the excavations continued, archaeologists found seven other complete skeletons and one partial skeleton behind a wall.

Family crypt

The discovery may be a family burial crypt for the knight's relatives.

Several people

It's possible the team will unearth even more skeletons as excavations continue.

Woman and infant

Among the finds were an adult female and an infant skeleton.

Historic site

Though the site is now a parking lot, archaeologists expected to find historic artifacts: the site was once a 13th century Blackfriars monastery, then a series of high-schools in the 16th and 17th century.

Parking lots

Parking lots are rich troves for archaeologistsl: a medieval church was found buried beneath one, and researchers found the remains of King Richard III underneath another.