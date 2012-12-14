Museum of Math: Photo Tour

Museum of Math: Color Spheres

(Image credit: Clara Moskowitz/LiveScience)

Each colorful sphere makes music at this exhibit in the National Museum of Mathematics (MoMath).

Hyper Hyperboloid

(Image credit: Clara Moskowitz/LiveScience)

The Museum of Math's Hyper Hyperboloid lets you twist straight cords into a curved shape. Museum founder Glen Whitney demonstrates.

Square-Wheeled Tricycle

(Image credit: Clara Moskowitz/LiveScience)

A child tries out a square-wheeled tricycle, which rolls smooth on a curved track, at the Museum of Math.

Math Sculpture

(Image credit: Clara Moskowitz/LiveScience)

Sculptures, games, videos and more make math fun, and comprehensible, at the National Museum of Mathematics.

Interactive Floor

(Image credit: Clara Moskowitz/LiveScience)

Even the floor is full of math at the new museum. Here, the Math Square exhibit reacts to your feet as you walk through mazes and patterns.

Math Cube

(Image credit: Clara Moskowitz/LiveScience)

Kids of all ages can find something to enjoy at the Museum of Math.

Shape Ranger

(Image credit: Clara Moskowitz/LiveScience)

Try to pack different shapes into the smallest area possible in the Shape Ranger game.

Feedback Fractals

(Image credit: Clara Moskowitz/LiveScience)

Play with light beams to create repeating patterns in Feedback Fractals.

Rhythms of Life

(Image credit: Clara Moskowitz/LiveScience)

In this exhibit, if you fill a circle with fractions that add up to 1, each fraction will play a rhythm to make a complex tune.