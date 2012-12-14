Museum of Math: Photo Tour

Museum of Math: Color Spheres
Each colorful sphere makes music at this exhibit in the National Museum of Mathematics (MoMath).
Hyper Hyperboloid
The Museum of Math's Hyper Hyperboloid lets you twist straight cords into a curved shape. Museum founder Glen Whitney demonstrates.
Square-Wheeled Tricycle
A child tries out a square-wheeled tricycle, which rolls smooth on a curved track, at the Museum of Math.
Math Sculpture
Sculptures, games, videos and more make math fun, and comprehensible, at the National Museum of Mathematics.
Interactive Floor
Even the floor is full of math at the new museum. Here, the Math Square exhibit reacts to your feet as you walk through mazes and patterns.
Math Cube
Kids of all ages can find something to enjoy at the Museum of Math.
Shape Ranger
Try to pack different shapes into the smallest area possible in the Shape Ranger game.
Feedback Fractals
Play with light beams to create repeating patterns in Feedback Fractals.
Rhythms of Life
In this exhibit, if you fill a circle with fractions that add up to 1, each fraction will play a rhythm to make a complex tune.