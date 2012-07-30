Prince's Tomb: Images from a Mayan Excavation

Deep in the Jungle

(Image credit: Uxul Archaeological Project/University of Bonn)

The principal building of the royal palace complex, as seen from the north, in the Mexican jungle. Excavators found the tomb beneath the floor in a room inside this building.

Unopened Tomb

(Image credit: Uxul Archaeological Project/University of Bonn)

A view into the room, under which the tomb was found. The roof had collapsed, so this picture was taken standing about 13 feet (4 meters) above the floor. An excavation trench, within a raised platform, is visible in the center/left. The trench would lead to the tomb, which was found 4.9 feet (1.5 meters) beneath the floor.

The Excavation

(Image credit: Uxul Archaeological Project/University of Bonn)

The tomb was found 4.9 feet (1.5 meters) below the floor in a room in the royal complex.

Inside the Tomb

(Image credit: Uxul Archaeological Project/University of Bonn)

Inside the tomb, the researchers found 1,300-year-old bones and some ceramic vessels and plates. One of the vessels, visible in this photo, bore a date, 711 AD, and another, the inscription: '[This is] the drinking vessel of the young man/prince'.

Prince's Cup

(Image credit: Uxul Archaeological Project/University of Bonn)

In the ruins of a royal complex in the Mayan city of Uxul, archaeologists found a tomb they believe belonged to a prince, who died 1,300 years ago. Here's one of the ceramic vessels they found buried with him.

Mayan Sites

(Image credit: Uxul Archaeological Project/University of Bonn)

A map of Mayan sites in Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras. Uxul is located in the center.