10 Sneaky Ways Teens Hide Online Activity

A recent survey commissioned by software security firm McAfee found that 71 percent of teenagers admit to hiding online activities from their parents. In many cases, parents were unaware of what their kids were up to online, or that kids could get into real-life trouble on the internet at all.

Here are the top ten ways that teens sneak around online.

1. Clearing the browser history (53%)

2. Close/minimize browser when parent walked in (46%)

3. Hide or delete instant messages or videos (34%)

4. Lie or omit details about online activities (23%)

5. Use a computer your parents don’t check (23%)

6. Use an internet-enabled mobile device (21%)

7. Use privacy settings to make certain content viewable only by friends, not parents (20%)

8. Use private browsing modes (20%)

9. Create private email address unknown to parents (15%)

10. Create duplicate/fake social network profiles (9%)

