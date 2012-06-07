Gallery: Magnificent Mantis Shrimp

Mantis Shrimp

The colorful mantis shrimp Gonodactylus smithii. Researchers compare mantis shrimp to "heavily armored caterpillars."

Peacock Mantis Shrimp

(Image credit: S. Baron)

The peacock mantis shrimp Odontodactylus scyllarus from the Indo-Pacific boasts strong, hammer-like claws.

Peacock Mantis

Peacock mantis shrimp are solitary hunters, capable of swinging their claws with a force equal to a .22 caliber bullet.

Mantis Shrimp with Eggs

A mantis shrimp guards a raft of pink eggs.

Green Shrimp

Peacock mantis shrimp are known for their complex visual system.

Territorial Crustacean

Peacock mantis shrimp are highly territorial.

Armored Crustacean

A view of the colorful peacock mantis shrimp body.

Smashing Close-Up

Peacock mantis shrimp are not shrimp, but their shrimp-like appearance (and tendency to attack like a praying mantis) gave them their name.