Gallery: Magnificent Mantis Shrimp

Mantis Shrimp
The colorful mantis shrimp Gonodactylus smithii. Researchers compare mantis shrimp to "heavily armored caterpillars."
Peacock Mantis Shrimp
The peacock mantis shrimp Odontodactylus scyllarus from the Indo-Pacific boasts strong, hammer-like claws.
Peacock Mantis
Peacock mantis shrimp are solitary hunters, capable of swinging their claws with a force equal to a .22 caliber bullet.
Mantis Shrimp with Eggs
A mantis shrimp guards a raft of pink eggs.
Green Shrimp
Peacock mantis shrimp are known for their complex visual system.
Territorial Crustacean
Peacock mantis shrimp are highly territorial.
Armored Crustacean
A view of the colorful peacock mantis shrimp body.
Smashing Close-Up
Peacock mantis shrimp are not shrimp, but their shrimp-like appearance (and tendency to attack like a praying mantis) gave them their name.