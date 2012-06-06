In Photos: Venus Transit 2012

Venus Transit
The transit of Venus on June 5, 2012, as seen from Langdon, N.D.
Spooky Trek
Flickr user KJS caught the very beginning of Venus' transit across the sun's disk from Langdon, N.D., before clouds swept in about an hour into the transit.
Mt. Wilson Transit
The transit of Venus as seen at about 6 p.m. EDT from the Mt. Wilson Observatory in Los Angeles.
Venus' First Contact
A still from a NASA video of Venus' ingress over the sun's disk captures what astronomers call "first contact."
Traversing the Sun
An early image of the transit of Venus from NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory.
Half Time
Venus' orb at hour 4 of the transit, which lasted nearly 7 hours. Image shot from Langdon, N.D.
Transit at Sunset
Venus transit as seen from Langdon, N.D., during sunset. "It made it out from the clouds to hit the horizon," KJS wrote on his Flickr site. "Officially the last shot."
Fiery Approach
Venus (upper left) approaches the sun before its transit in this stunning satellite image.
Venus Arrives
Venus begins its journey across the sun's face in this view from Svalbard, Norway.
Transit of Venus
The transit of Venus as seen at about 6:40 p.m. EDT from Mauna Kea, Hawaii.
