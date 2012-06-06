In Photos: Venus Transit 2012

Venus Transit

The transit of Venus on June 5, 2012, as seen from Langdon, N.D.

Spooky Trek

Flickr user KJS caught the very beginning of Venus' transit across the sun's disk from Langdon, N.D., before clouds swept in about an hour into the transit.

Mt. Wilson Transit

(Image credit: Astronomers Without Borders)

The transit of Venus as seen at about 6 p.m. EDT from the Mt. Wilson Observatory in Los Angeles.

(Image credit: NASA/SDO, HMI, and AIA science teams.)

A still from a NASA video of Venus' ingress over the sun's disk captures what astronomers call "first contact."

Traversing the Sun

(Image credit: NASA/SDO, HMI and AIA)

An early image of the transit of Venus from NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory.

Half Time

Venus' orb at hour 4 of the transit, which lasted nearly 7 hours. Image shot from Langdon, N.D.

Transit at Sunset

Venus transit as seen from Langdon, N.D., during sunset. "It made it out from the clouds to hit the horizon," KJS wrote on his Flickr site. "Officially the last shot."

Fiery Approach

(Image credit: NASA/SDO, AIA)

Venus (upper left) approaches the sun before its transit in this stunning satellite image.

Venus Arrives

(Image credit: Michel Breitfellner and Miguel Perez Ayucar/ESAC.)

Venus begins its journey across the sun's face in this view from Svalbard, Norway.

Transit of Venus

(Image credit: NASA EDGE)

The transit of Venus as seen at about 6:40 p.m. EDT from Mauna Kea, Hawaii.

