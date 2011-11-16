Deep-Sea Creepy-Crawlies: Images of Acorn Worms

Red Acorn Worm

(Image credit: © 2010 NOAA Okeanos Explorer)

A newly discovered species of acorn worm found in the Celebes Sea of the western Pacific. These fragile worms live on the sea floor.

Make like a rose

(Image credit: © 2010 NOAA Okeanos Explorer)

A new species of acorn worm looks a bit like a rose on the sea floor. The tubular shapes in the right of the photo are castings, or sand and sediment excreted after the worm filters through it for nutrients.

Yellow Worm

(Image credit: © 2010 MBARI Doc Ricketts)

Another species of acorn worm rests among its castings.

Flat Worm

(Image credit: © 2003 MBARI Tiburon)

A nearly-transparent acorn worm in the Gulf of California.

Two for the Price of One

(Image credit: © 2003 MBARI Tiburon)

A sea spider steps over an acorn worm in this image taken by an remotely operated vehicle.

Long Worm

(Image credit: © 2010 MBARI Doc Ricketts)

A new species of acorn worm moves amid brittle stars.

Floating Worm

(Image credit: © 2004 MBARI Tiburon )

In a new discovery, researchers observed worms drifting as much as 66 feet (20 meters) above the seafloor. It seems that the worms are capable of floating from feeding zone to feeding zone.

Friends in Low Places

(Image credit: NOAA/MBARI 2006)

An acorn worm (top left) shares the sea floor with a spiky sea cucumber (center). This photo was taken on the Davidson Seamount at 9,596 feet (2925 meters).

Lone Acorn Worm

(Image credit: NOAA/MBARI 2006)

An acorn worm on the Davidson Seamount at 10,784 feet (3287 meters).

Feeding Acorn Worm

An acorn worm photographed in the Endeavor Rift Valley.