Gallery: Missing Uncontacted Indians

Uncontacted Tribe
This 2010 image shows part of an uncontacted Indian tribe in western Brazil. The tribe has disappeared since a group of armed men (presumed to be Peruvian drug traffickers) overran a Brazilian guardpost near the tribe's lands. Brazilian officials are now looking for signs of the missing tribe. Read the full story.
Uncontacted Indian
Uncontacted Indians
