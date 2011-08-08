Gallery: Missing Uncontacted Indians

(Image credit: © Gleison Miranda/FUNAI/Survival Internationa)

This 2010 image shows part of an uncontacted Indian tribe in western Brazil. The tribe has disappeared since a group of armed men (presumed to be Peruvian drug traffickers) overran a Brazilian guardpost near the tribe's lands. Brazilian officials are now looking for signs of the missing tribe. Read the full story.

(Image credit: © Gleison Miranda/FUNAI/Survival Internationa)

(Image credit: © Gleison Miranda/FUNAI/Survival International)

