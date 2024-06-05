LIFTOFF! Boeing Starliner carries 2 astronauts to space in 'final test' for NASA (watch live)

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft has successfully carried two astronauts into space for the first time — and you can watch the groundbreaking mission progress live right here.

At 10:52 a.m. EDT (1452 GMT) today (June 5), Boeing and the United Launch Alliance (ULA) launched the aerospace company's Starliner spacecraft from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida toward the International Space Station (ISS), carrying a crew of two NASA astronauts: Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams. The astronauts will spend 25 hours aboard Starliner on their way to the ISS, becoming the first crew ever to ride the newly developed spacecraft into orbit, according to Live Science's sister site Space.com .

Starliner safely reached Earth orbit at approximately 11:24 a.m. EDT. It is expected to reach the ISS at 12:15 p.m. EDT on Thursday (June 6).

Starliner has faced numerous delays on its way to this first crewed mission. The original launch date was scheduled for May 6 — however, it was scrubbed roughly two hours before liftoff due to an issue with a buzzing oxygen valve on the ULA Atlas V rocket meant to carry Starliner into space. The launch was rescheduled for June 1; however, this attempt was aborted minutes before liftoff due to a computer glitch in a ground launch sequencer, according to Space.com.

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft is strapped to an Atlas V rocket and ready to launch on June 5, 2024. (Image credit: NASA)

You can watch the latest developments in the NASA live stream above. NASA will continue their coverage all through the day, until Starliner eventually docks at the ISS on Thursday. NASA will host a post-launch press conference beginning at 12:30 p.m. EDT (1430 GMT) featuring NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, among other experts on the team.

This is Boeing's second test flight to the ISS, and its third flight test overall, according to NASA . This final test flight will "validate the transportation system, including the launch pad, rocket, spacecraft, in-orbit operational capabilities, and return to Earth with astronauts aboard," the space agency added.

Editor's note: This article was updated at 11:05 a.m. EDT following the successful launch of Starliner.