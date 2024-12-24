15 stunning nature photos from 2024

Nature has an unparalleled ability to inspire, awe and humble us, and 2024 was no exception.

From haunting underwater whale graves to jaw-dropping images of predators catching their prey, here are the most stunning nature photos captured in 2024.

An awe-inspiring look into a fragile phenomenon: Immense swaths of Monarch butterflies (Danaus plexippus) sleeping, clinging in clusters, no doubt weary after having made the 3,000 mile migration from Canada and United States to Mexico. These monarchs make the reserve their home until Spring, and during their stay, they rest, reproduce, and prepare for the long journey back. During this eight-month cycle, it is estimated that five generations of these beautiful butterflies are born and die. In contrast to the sheer enormity of the Monarchs in this image, in reality, sights like this could potentially become rare in the future. This is entirely because of the realities of climate change, deforestation, and pesticide exposure, including an overall loss of the milkweed plant, the only plant in which the Monarch lays their eggs. However, all is not lost, with many organizations in the United States and Mexico mobilizing to save this incredible migratory effort, with promising numbers leading the International Union for the Conservation of Nature classifying this behavior vulnerable as opposed to endangered. (Image credit: Jaime Rojo/The Big Picture 2024)

Every autumn, millions of monarch butterflies (Danaus plexippus) migrate nearly 3,000 miles (4,800 kilometers) from North America to southwestern Mexico to hibernate over the winter, according to the National Museum of Scotland .

Photographer Jaime Rojo snapped this image of the butterflies clustered over fir trees in the El Rosario sanctuary, a UNESCO World Heritage site that's home to many overwintering monarch butterflies. The photo was awarded the grand prize at the 11th annual Big Picture: Natural World Photography competition.

Ian Ford documents the moment a jaguar delivers a fatal bite to a caiman in the Pantanal. A call over the radio alerted Ian that a jaguar had been spotted prowling the banks of a São Lourenço River tributary. Kneeling in the boat, he was perfectly placed when the cat delivered the skull-crushing bite to the unsuspecting yacare caiman.The South American Pantanal wetland supports the highest density of jaguars anywhere in the world. With prey being so abundant, there is no need to compete for food, and the usually solitary big cats have been seen fishing, travelling and playing together. Location: Pantanal, Mato Grosso, Brazil Technical details: Sony α1 + 400mm f2.8 lens; 1/800 at f4 (-1 e/v); ISO 400 (Image credit: Ian Ford/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024)

In the tropical wetlands of the Pantanal, in South America, photographer Ian Ford captured the moment a jaguar (Panthera onca) delivered a skull-crushing bite to a yacaré caiman (Caiman yacare).

The image, titled "Deadly bite," was among the highly commended images in the 2024 Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, developed and produced by the Natural History Museum in London.

Baby plainfin midshipman fish, still attached to their yolk sacs. British Columbia, Canada (Image credit: Shane Gross/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2024)

Photographer Shane Gross was awarded first place in the Ocean Portfolio category in the Ocean Photographer of the Year 2024 competition.

In this photo, a litter of wide-eyed baby plainfin midshipman fish (Porichthys notatus) rest above golden yolk sacs that are still attached to their bodies.

At first glance, this image appears to capture the impossible: A fox pup sitting ... underwater? In reality, this fox is basking on a cliffside, likely enjoying a rare moment of sunshine or possibly preparing to hunt on the large bird colonies that nest on the nearby cliffs. This particular pup is a Pribilof Island arctic fox (Vulpes lagopus pribilofensis) and is endemic to the Pribilof Islands, where these beautiful creatures are federally protected. (Image credit: Kathleen Borshanian/The Big Picture 2024)

Photographer Kathleen Borshanian captured this image of an Arctic fox pup basking in the sun on the edge of a cliff on an island in the Bering Sea.

The Pribilof Islands Arctic fox (Vulpes lagopus pribilofensis) is endemic to the Pribilof Islands — four volcanic islands off the coast of Alaska. The fox in this image lurks near an entrance to one of many tunnels found all over the island. These tunnels form an underground maze and provide refuge for these pups, according to the image caption.

The photo was among the finalists in the Terrestrial Wildlife category in the 2024 Big Picture: Natural World Photography competition.

Category: Shows a biological conceptMost of you will already know that this is a bioluminescent mushroom, but did you know that the blue glow in the little frog’s eyes and on his body is another type of glow called biofluorescence? This occurs when a living organism has a chemical surface that absorbs light at one wave length and re-emits it at another. There are many things that can fluoresce, including us. A 365 nm torch is your key to entering this magical new world full of wonderful new discoveries, all from asking just one question. “I wonder if it will glow?”. (Image credit: Toby Schrapel/Beaker Street Photography Prize)

Below the towering trees of a pine plantation, photographer Toby Schrapel captured a photo of a biofluorescent southern brown tree frog (Litoria ewingii) perched atop a glowing bioluminescent ghost mushroom (Omphalotus nidiformis).

This photo was awarded first place in the People's Choice category in the 2024 Beaker Street Science Photography Prize competition in Australia.

A Metropolitan Police Serious Crime Forensic Expert works to lift fingerprints from the tusk of an African elephant (genus Loxodonta) at Heathrow Airport. These investigators are confiscating smuggled wildlife species and products in increasingly high numbers—with thousands of seizures made in October 2023 alone. WWF estimates on average 40 African Elephants are killed for their ivory every day, making this fingerprinting work integral to law enforcement efforts to track down smugglers running the illegal ivory trade. Though difficult to gain access, this photographer has built a relationship with the CITES Border Force Team, who invite her in to document investigations and subsequent forensic testing, including this newly developed technique using white magnetic powder to reveal older fingerprints. (Image credit: Britta Jaschinski/The Big Picture 2024)

This photograph shows a forensic expert meticulously lifting the fingerprints from the tusk of an African elephant (Loxodonta) at Heathrow Airport in the U.K.

Photographer Britta Jaschinski sheds light on the illegal ivory trade that drives the poaching of elephants for their prized tusks. Fingerprints on ivory typically fade within a few hours, but forensic experts have pioneered a groundbreaking technique that enables investigators to lift fingerprints from tusks more than a month later.

This image was a finalist in the Human and Nature category in the 2024 Big Picture: Natural World Photography competition.

Shane snorkelled in the lake for several hours, through carpets of lily pads. This prevented any disturbance of the fine layers of silt and algae covering the lake bottom, which would have reduced visibility. Western toad tadpoles swim up from the safer depths of the lake, dodging predators and trying to reach the shallows, where they can feed. The tadpoles start becoming toads between four and 12 weeks after hatching. An estimated 99% will not survive to adulthood. Location: Cedar Lake, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada Technical details: Nikon D500 + Tokina fisheye 10–17mm f3.5–4.5 lens at 11mm; 1/200 at f13; ISO 640; 2x Sea & Sea strobes; Aquatica housing (Image credit: Shane Gross/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024)

In this photo, titled "The Swarm of Life," a school of western toad tadpoles (Anaxyrus boreas) swims beneath a dense carpet of lily pads floating in a Canadian lake.

This species is found in a variety of habitats, from southeastern coastal Alaska and British Columbia, Canada, to northern Baja California, Mexico. Female western toads produce over 12,000 eggs in one clutch, but only 1% typically make it to adulthood .

Photographer Shane Gross captured this photo while snorkeling in a mountain lake on Vancouver Island. The photo was the grand title winner in the 2024 Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.

In a time of salmon run shortages, an amazing birds-eye view reveals a massive congregation of sockeyes (Oncorhynchus nerka) migrating around a brown bear (Ursus arctos) in Katmai National Park. (Image credit: Barrett Hedges/The Big Picture 2024)

Sockeye salmon (Oncorhynchus nerka) swerve around a swimming brown bear (Ursus arctos) at Katmai National Park in Alaska as the fish return from their annual migration.

In early June , up to 40 million adult sockeye salmon return to Bristol Bay from the open ocean, where they have spent around three years. They swim up the lakes and streams to the spot where they were birthed to lay their own eggs and soon after die.

The photographer, Barrett Hedges , was a finalist in the People's Choice category in the 2024 Big Picture: Natural World Photography competition.

Eyes of green crab spider (Diaea dorsata). (Image credit: Paweł Błachowicz/Nikon Small World 2024)

Under a microscope, an incredibly detailed photo reveals the beady eyes of a green crab spider ( Diaea dorsata ).

Crab spiders are known for their distinct colors, which allow the critters to blend in with the foliage in woodlands across Europe.

Photographer Paweł Błachowicz was awarded 13th place for this photo in the Nikon Small World 2024 Photomicroscopy competition .

Whale graveyard

Early this year, an image of minke whale skeletons won the Underwater Photographer of the Year 2024 competition. (Image credit: ©Alex Dawson/UPY 2024)

Beneath the coastal waters of East Greenland, a photographer captured the skeletal remains of minke whales resting in an underwater grave.

Photographer Alex Dawson took the image close to the Tasiilaq settlement, a small village that takes part in an annual hunt of the common minke whale (Balaenoptera acutorostrata). The whales are stripped of their meat and dragged back into the sea. Over time, their carcasses are picked clean by all kinds of marine animals.

The image, titled "Whale bones," was awarded the overall prize in the Underwater Photographer of the Year 2024 competition.

A photo of two gannets underwater was awarded the grand prize in the 2024 World Nature Photography Awards. (Image credit: Tracey Lund/World Nature Photography Awards 2024)

Photographer Tracey Lund snapped this photo of a pair of swimming northern gannets while on vacation in Scotland's Shetland islands.

With a wingspan of 5.9 feet (1.8 meters), northern Gannets (Morus bassanus) are the largest seabirds in the U.K . They dive from heights of 98 feet (30 m) into the ocean to hunt for fish.

"Thousands of gannets were in the sky above us and then started to dive into the sea after local fish," Lund said in the photo caption . "An unbelievable spectacle to witness, let alone photograph."

The image won the grand prize in the 2024 World Nature Photography Awards and also took the gold award in the Behavior category.

Cluster of octopus (Octopus hummelincki) eggs (Image credit: Thomas Barlow & Connor Gibbons/Nikon Small World 2024)

In this photo, taken in the Axel Lab at Columbia University , a clutch of eggs reveals the early development of the rare Caribbean two-spot octopus (Octopus hummelincki).

This entire cluster measures around 0.4 inch (1 centimeter) in diameter, according to an Instagram post from one of the photographers who captured the image. Within each egg, there are two dark eyes; a small, white yolk sac; and brown chromatophores, pigment-containing cells that allow octopuses to change their appearance.

Photographers Thomas Barlow and Connor Gibbons were awarded fifth place in the Nikon Small World 2024 Photomicrography Competition.

A triumphant mahi-mahi or common dolphinfish proudly displays its catch amidst a feeding frenzy. Baja California Sur, Mexico (Image credit: Manuel Castellanos Raboso/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2024)

A mahi-mahi (Coryphaena hippurus) makes a successful catch during a feeding frenzy in this photo taken off the coast of Baja California.

"Watching them hunt was mesmerising — their speed and precision were unreal," photographer Manuel Castellanos Raboso told Oceanographic magazine . "I wanted to capture the moment one broke through the ball with its catch. It took over 16 hours in the water, finding the right light and angle, but I finally got it."

The image was awarded first place in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year category in the Ocean Photographer of the Year 2024 competition.

An abstract portrait of a Potbelly Seahorse. (Image credit: Talia Greis/UPY 2024)

This image of a potbelly seahorse hidden behind a green coral in the murky waters off Sydney landed photographer Talia Greis first place in the Macro category in the Underwater Photographer of the Year 2024 competition.

The potbelly seahorse (Hippocampus bleekeri) is one of the largest seahorse species . They are found along the coasts of Australia and New Zealand. They can reach 11.8 inches (30 cm) in length, and as the name suggests, adult potbelly seahorses have very large bellies.

This nudibranch is photographed in front of a fire-like background. (Image credit: Enrico Somogyi/UPY 2024)

This colorful image shows an emperor shrimp (Periclimenes imperator) riding on the head of a nudibranch (Hypselodoris apolegma) that is sitting on its eggs.

Nudibranchs, also known as sea slugs, lay their eggs in the shape of a ribbon or tight spiral.