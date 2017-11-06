Subterranean cave art

Subterranean cave art

Credit: Journal of Archaeological Science

Archaeologists recently explored the many subterranean caves of Mona Island. Exploring deeper in the narrow tunnels than ever before, the researchers uncovered thousands of well-preserved paintings and dated them to before Europeans arrived on the island — third-largest island in the Puerto Rican archipelago.

Artistic rubbings

Artistic rubbings

Credit: Journal of Archaeological Science

Some of the artwork was rubbed into the walls and some was painted with mixtures of local plant materials, minerals and charcoal, according to the study, which was published online Oct. 27 in the Journal of Archaeological Science.

Spiritual shapes

Spiritual shapes

Credit: Journal of Archaeological Science

The caves were a spiritual place to the Taíno people, who were indigenous to Mona Island, and many of the rubbings, like this one, likely depict local ceremonies, the researchers said.

Dating art

Dating art

Credit: Journal of Archaeological Science

While some of the artwork had been discovered in the past, no one had analyzed it with carbon dating.

Cave art age

Cave art age

Credit: Journal of Archaeological Science

The scientists used X-rays and carbon dating to determine that the artwork is 500 years old.

Human-like figures

Human-like figures

Credit: Journal of Archaeological Science

By rubbing away the softer, outer layer of the rock walls, the Taíno people often depicted human-like figures with faces and arms.

Rainy deity

Rainy deity

Credit: Journal of Archaeological Science

In the Taíno religion, Boinayel, depicted here, was a deity responsible for rain and flooding, who constantly fell in and out of balance with his sun-deity brother, Marohu.

Boinayel

Boinayel

Credit: Journal of Archaeological Science

Here, one of the scientists checks to see just how old that depiction of Boinayel is.

Covered in art

Covered in art

Credit: Journal of Archaeological Science

Over the centuries, thousands of rubbings and paintings eventually coated the walls and ceilings of Mona Island's caves.

Charcoal speleothems

Charcoal speleothems

Credit: Journal of Archaeological Science

Researchers discovered that charcoal speleothems, or mineral deposits formed from the limestone cave's chemical interactions with groundwater, had formed throughout the tunnels.

Making art

Making art

Credit: Journal of Archaeological Science

By using carbon dating techniques on the calcite secretions that covered some of the artwork, the researchers concluded that the Taíno people must have returned throughout the 13th to 15th centuries to add more art to the caves.

Cave formations

Cave formations

Credit: Journal of Archaeological Science

A sample was taken of the water dripping from the ceiling so researchers could conduct a chemical analysis.

Deciphering symbols

Deciphering symbols

Credit: Journal of Archaeological Science

Many of the symbols carved into the cave walls remain undetermined, and other cultural records that may have been destroyed by the Spanish are needed to decipher them.

Feather headdress

Feather headdress

Credit: Journal of Archaeological Science

Much of the artwork was intended to depict life on Mona Island — here's a depiction of a person wearing a feather headdress.

Tales of the sun and moon

Tales of the sun and moon

Credit: Journal of Archaeological Science

The Taíno people believed that the sun and moon emerged from the ground, so they traveled deep into caves and worked by torchlight in these spiritual places.

Cave craft

Cave craft

Credit: Journal of Archaeological Science

While some of the art (left) was rubbed into the outer surface to create negative images, other sections (right) were deliberately wiped away.

Finger-sized tools

Finger-sized tools

Credit: Journal of Archaeological Science

It's unclear exactly how the Mona rubbed negative images like this into the cave walls, but they likely used their fingers or finger-sized tools.

Cave paints

Cave paints

Credit: Journal of Archaeological Science

The scientists used reflected light microscopy to analyze cross sections of paints found in the caves in hopes of learning how it was made.

Dark figures

Dark figures

Credit: Journal of Archaeological Science

While charcoal was used as a secondary material next to the paint mixtures, some of the drawings were drawn using the charcoal from torches.

Exploring cave art

Exploring cave art

Credit: Journal of Archaeological Science

The scientists were surprised to learn how old the artwork is. Previously, Mona Island's cave art was assumed to be from later in history because of how well-preserved it is.

Tunnels and caverns

Tunnels and caverns

Credit: Journal of Archaeological Science

One of the archaeologists who explored Mona Island's caves monitoring the water that likely caused speleothems throughout the tunnels and caverns.

Calcite deposits

Calcite deposits

Credit: Journal of Archaeological Science

When water dripping from the ceiling reacted with the limestone walls of the caves, it formed speleothems — deposits of calcite like these.