Credit: German Archaeological Institute (DAI)

A carved stone pillar from Göbekli Tepe. Some pillars at the site are up to 13 feet (4 meters) tall. As evidenced by this carving, the Neolithic people who built this site were very skilled with flint tools. That makes the crude carvings on the skulls something of a mystery. Perhaps, archaeologists say, the skulls were carved so crudely as a way to stigmatize the person after death. Or they may have simply been practical cuts for displaying the skulls.