Yellowstone National Park: The Early Years (Photos)

Norris enters Yellowstone

(Image credit: Yellowstone National Park)

Colonel Philetus W. Norris, (August 17, 1821 – January 14, 1885) the second superintendent of Yellowstone National Park, entering Upper Geyser Basin. Photographer unknown, August 1878.

Baronett's toll bridge

(Image credit: Yellowstone National Park)

Jack Baronett's toll bridge across the Yellowstone River (1871-1905).Baronett build and operated the toll bridge as an important link in the road to the mining region on the Clark Fork River. Photographer unknown, circa. 1879.

The capture of poacher Ed Howell

(Image credit: Yellowstone National Park)

Notorious poacher Ed Howell, who illegally killed and butchered bison in Yellowstone, photographed with soldiers after he was captured.Photographer: F.J. Haynes,1894.

Bison heads

(Image credit: Yellowstone National Park)

The poacher Ed Howell was caught by men who later posed with eight bison heads from animals he had poached. The men are, from left: Dr. Charles M. Gandy, Lieutenant John T. Nance, Captain George Lawson Scott and Lieutenant Forsythe.

Off to Fall River

(Image credit: Yellowstone National Park)

A trip to Fall River, located in the remote "Cascade Corner," in the southwest of Yellowstone National Park. Photographer unknown, 1897.

Old Post Exchange

(Image credit: Yellowstone National Park)

The old Post Exchange at Fort Yellowstone, seen from the inside. Men sit at tables and drink while the bartender stands behind the bar. Photographer: Richards,circa 1901.

Roosevelt's camp

(Image credit: Yellowstone National Park)

One of Theodore Roosevelt's camps. Photographer unknown,circa 1903.

Teddy Roosevelt

(Image credit: Yellowstone National Park)

President Theodore Roosevelt's camp near Calcite Springs.Photographer unknown,circa 1903.

At home

(Image credit: Yellowstone National Park)

At one of President Roosevelt's camps, soldiers make themselves at home. Photographer unknown,1903.

Ladies by the canyon

(Image credit: Yellowstone National Park)

Female park employees sitting on Canyon Rim. Photographer:Haynes, 1904.

Tally-ho

(Image credit: Yellowstone National Park)

Horses kick up dust as a stage coach passes the National Hotel. Photographer unknown, 1904.