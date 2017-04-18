Yellowstone National Park: The Early Years (Photos)

Norris enters Yellowstone
Colonel Philetus W. Norris, (August 17, 1821 – January 14, 1885) the second superintendent of Yellowstone National Park, entering Upper Geyser Basin. Photographer unknown, August 1878.
Baronett's toll bridge
Jack Baronett's toll bridge across the Yellowstone River (1871-1905).Baronett build and operated the toll bridge as an important link in the road to the mining region on the Clark Fork River. Photographer unknown, circa. 1879.
The capture of poacher Ed Howell
Notorious poacher Ed Howell, who illegally killed and butchered bison in Yellowstone, photographed with soldiers after he was captured.Photographer: F.J. Haynes,1894.
Bison heads
The poacher Ed Howell was caught by men who later posed with eight bison heads from animals he had poached. The men are, from left: Dr. Charles M. Gandy, Lieutenant John T. Nance, Captain George Lawson Scott and Lieutenant Forsythe.
Off to Fall River
A trip to Fall River, located in the remote "Cascade Corner," in the southwest of Yellowstone National Park. Photographer unknown, 1897.
Old Post Exchange
The old Post Exchange at Fort Yellowstone, seen from the inside. Men sit at tables and drink while the bartender stands behind the bar. Photographer: Richards,circa 1901.
Roosevelt's camp
One of Theodore Roosevelt's camps. Photographer unknown,circa 1903.
Teddy Roosevelt
President Theodore Roosevelt's camp near Calcite Springs.Photographer unknown,circa 1903.
At home
At one of President Roosevelt's camps, soldiers make themselves at home. Photographer unknown,1903.
Ladies by the canyon
Female park employees sitting on Canyon Rim. Photographer:Haynes, 1904.
Tally-ho
Horses kick up dust as a stage coach passes the National Hotel. Photographer unknown, 1904.