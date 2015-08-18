In Photos: Raising a Sunken Confederate Warship

Archaeologists with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are working to retrieve a 64-square-foot (6 square meters) section of a sunken Confederate warship called the CSS Georgia. The ship previously sat at the bottom of the Savannah River in Georgia. The following photos were taken in November 2013. (All images courtesy of the US Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District). [Read full story about the recovered warship story]

On the lift

A piece of the ironclad rising from the water. An ironclad was a steam-powered warship from the early part of the second half of the 19th century.

Gathering on the dock

Crew members assemble on a dock by the Savannah River.

Ship on the river

A ship carrying crewmembers as they float along the Savannah River.

Examination

Crew members examine a piece of the 150-year-old warship.

Close-up

A close-up view of a piece of the CSS Georgia.

Bringing it in

A section of the CSS Georgia comes in for landing.

