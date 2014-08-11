In Images: Ghostly Faces in Space

Jesus Toast
People have always found faces and patterns in unusual places, a phenomenon known as pareidolia. Though this image of Jesus on toast is doctored, a grilled cheese sandwich with the image of the Virgin Mary sold for $28,000 on eBay in 2004.
Shroud of Turin
One of the most famous examples, the Shroud of Turin is reputed to hold the image of Jesus's face and body
Bucegi Sphinx
The natural rock formation known as the Bucegi sphinx in Romania looks a bit like the Egyptian monuments.
Face on Mars
But nowadays, some of the most common places to find these faces is in the shadowy images from space. Here, a photo shows that looks like a face on Mars.
Face on a comet
The most recent example of pareidolia is this face on the right hand side of comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko , which was snapped by the European spacecraft Rosetta on Aug. 3, 2014.
Rabbit in the Moon
In this image, the so-called Rabbit in the Moon is upside-down, with his ears pointing downward.
Gandhi on Mars
A Martian surface feature that one man says looks like the profile of Mahatma Gandhi.
Smiley face on Mars
An image captured in 2006 revealed what looked like a smiley face on Mars.
Hand of God
The stunning space wallpaper depicts a pulsar wind nebula, produced by the dense remnant of a star that exploded in a supernova. What's left behind is a pulsar, called PSR B1509-58 (B1509 for short).