Photos: Roadside Dig Reveals 10,000-Year-Old House in Israel

Eshtaol Excavation

Archaeologists have opened up several trenches in Eshtaol along Israel's Highway 38, which is being expanded. There, a crew with the Israel Antiquities Authority has uncovered artifacts spanning thousands of years of ancient history, including the remains of house from the eight millennium B.C. [Read full story]

Ancient Home

This image shows the 10,000-year-old house, the oldest dwelling to be unearthed to date in the Judean Shephelah. [Read full story]

Chalcolithic Cult

Archaeologists think this standing stone, which is worked on all of its sides, is evidence of cultic activity in the Chalcolithic period. [Read full story]

Standing Stone

The Chalcolithic period building and the standing stone (also called mazzeva) positioned at the end of it. [Read full story]

Bronze Age Jar

A typical jar of the early Bronze Age was discovered buried beneath the floor of a building. [Read full story]

Eshtaol Excavations

Eshtaol is located about 15 miles (25 kilometers) west of Jerusalem. [Read full story]