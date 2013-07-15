Manhattanhenge Gallery: Photos of NYC's Special Sunsets

Sunset in the Big Apple

Manhattanhenge occurs when the setting sun is perfectly aligned with Manhattan's rectangular grid of streets, lighting up the north and south sides of every cross street. The pretty spectacle happens four times a year, on two sets of two consecutive days, typically in May and July.



This photo, taken by Lou Barber, shows how the setting sun casts warm, orange light along the street corridors.

Sunset from 86th Street and 3rd Avenue

Max Andrade captured this photo of the July 2013 Manhattanhenge sunset from the corner of 86th Street and 3rd Avenue using his iPhone.

View from Tudor City Bridge

This photo was taken by Chela C. on July 13, 2013, from Tudor City Bridge, on the east side of Manhattan. Chela used a Canon PowerShot 100 HS camera to take the photo.

Sunset from Tudor City Bridge

David Jeruzalmi took this photo of a partial Manhattanhenge sunset from the Tudor City Bridge on the east side of Manhattan. Jeruzalmi used a D7000/24-120 lens to snap the photo.

Preview to Manhattanhenge

Pamela Chasek snapped this photo of the setting sun on July 11, 2013, a day before the full Manhattanhenge sunset. Chasek took the photo with her iPhone from a rooftop of a building near the intersection of 56th Street and Second Avenue.

Manhattanhenge from Midtown

Robert Huckaby took this photo of the May 2013 Manhattanhenge sunset from midtown Manhattan.

Sunset Between the Skyscrapers

Manhattanhenge on July 11, 2012 at 8:24 p.m.

View from Radio City Music Hall

Manhattanhenge from Radio City Music Hall on July 11.

Crowds Gather to Watch Manhattanhenge

Screenshot of Manhattanhenge footage taken July 12, 2012.

Golden Orb in Manhattan

The view of the 2005 Manhattanhenge from Long Island City in Queens.