Worthington Cylinders Wisconsin Recalls Gas Cylinders

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada, in cooperation with Worthington Cylinders Wisconsin, LLC, of Chilton, Wis., announced a voluntary recall of 29,026,000 Map Pro, Propylene and MAPP Gas Cylinders in the U.S.; 1,371,100 units in Canada.
Hazard: The seal on the cylinders can leak after torches or other fuel consuming equipment are disconnected from them, posing a fire hazard.
Incidents/Injuries: None reported.
Description: The cylinders contain propylene gas and are used for soldering, brazing, cutting and welding. They contain 14.1 oz Map-Pro, 14.1 oz Propylene or 16 oz MAPP (Methyl Acetylene Propadiene Stabilized). The cylinders are approximately 3” in diameter and 11” tall and are either yellow or black in color. They were sold alone and in kits that include a torch and a cylinder. The cylinders and torch kits have a variety of labels, including:
|ACE ASCO BENCHMARK® BERNZOMATIC® CRAFTSMAN® EMC EXPRESS Firepower® GENTEC® GOSS® HOTERY Jones Stephens Corp LENOX® Mag-Torch® MAGNA®
|Mastercraft® and TURNER® Master Mechanic® MAPP NAPA BERNZOMATIC® PREST-O-LITE® RONA ROTHENBERGER SUPER-EGO SureFire™ TurboTorch® UNIWELD® WORTHINGTON MAPP® GAS WORTHINGTON MAP/Pro™ WORTHINGTON PROPYLENE
Sold at: Various plumbing/HVAC distributors, Home Depot, Lowes and Ace Hardware Stores nationwide and in Canada from October 2004 through January 2012 for about $7 to 13 for cylinders and $45 to 75 for the torch kits.
Manufactured in: United States
Remedy:
*NEVER LEAVE LIT TORCH AND CYLINDER UNATTENDED. USE TORCH ONLY IN A WELL-VENTILATED AREA.
Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Worthington Cylinders Wisconsin toll free at (866) 511-8967 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email the manufacturer at MapCylinderRecall@WorthingtonIndustries.com or go to www.MAPCylinderRecall.com.
Note: Health Canada's press release is available at http://cpsr-rspc.hc-sc.gc.ca/PR-RP/recall-retrait-eng.jsp?re_id=1536.