Worthington Cylinders Wisconsin Recalls Gas Cylinders

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada, in cooperation with Worthington Cylinders Wisconsin, LLC, of Chilton, Wis., announced a voluntary recall of 29,026,000 Map Pro, Propylene and MAPP Gas Cylinders in the U.S.; 1,371,100 units in Canada.

Hazard: The seal on the cylinders can leak after torches or other fuel consuming equipment are disconnected from them, posing a fire hazard.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported.

Description: The cylinders contain propylene gas and are used for soldering, brazing, cutting and welding. They contain 14.1 oz Map-Pro, 14.1 oz Propylene or 16 oz MAPP (Methyl Acetylene Propadiene Stabilized). The cylinders are approximately 3” in diameter and 11” tall and are either yellow or black in color. They were sold alone and in kits that include a torch and a cylinder. The cylinders and torch kits have a variety of labels, including:

ACE ASCO BENCHMARK® BERNZOMATIC® CRAFTSMAN® EMC EXPRESS Firepower® GENTEC® GOSS® HOTERY Jones Stephens Corp LENOX® Mag-Torch® MAGNA® Mastercraft® and TURNER® Master Mechanic® MAPP NAPA BERNZOMATIC® PREST-O-LITE® RONA ROTHENBERGER SUPER-EGO SureFire™ TurboTorch® UNIWELD® WORTHINGTON MAPP® GAS WORTHINGTON MAP/Pro™ WORTHINGTON PROPYLENE

(Image credit: CPSC.)

Sold at: Various plumbing/HVAC distributors, Home Depot, Lowes and Ace Hardware Stores nationwide and in Canada from October 2004 through January 2012 for about $7 to 13 for cylinders and $45 to 75 for the torch kits.

Manufactured in: United States

Remedy:

Unused cylinders: If the cylinder has never been connected to a torch or other device, do not use cylinder. Return cylinder to store where it was purchased for exchange or full refund.

Partially-used cylinder currently connected to torch or other device: Do not disconnect torch or other device. Take outdoors and ignite the torch and burn off entire contents* of the cylinder. Disconnect the torch from empty cylinder and dispose of empty cylinder per cylinder label instructions or return it to store where it was purchased for exchange or a full refund.

Partially-used cylinder NOT connected to a torch or other device now: Take cylinder outdoors. Leak test top of the cylinder with soapy water. If bubbles develop, attach the torch. Ignite the torch and burn off entire contents* of the cylinder. Remove the torch from empty cylinder and dispose of empty cylinder per cylinder label instructions or return it to the store where it was purchased for exchange or a full refund. If no bubbles develop, do not use cylinder. Return it to the store where it was purchased for exchange or a full refund.

*NEVER LEAVE LIT TORCH AND CYLINDER UNATTENDED. USE TORCH ONLY IN A WELL-VENTILATED AREA.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Worthington Cylinders Wisconsin toll free at (866) 511-8967 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email the manufacturer at MapCylinderRecall@WorthingtonIndustries.com or go to www.MAPCylinderRecall.com.

Note: Health Canada's press release is available at http://cpsr-rspc.hc-sc.gc.ca/PR-RP/recall-retrait-eng.jsp?re_id=1536.