Dorel Asia Recalls Bunk Beds

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada, in cooperation with Dorel Asia SRL, of Barbados, announced a voluntary recall of about 445,000 in the United States, and 21,700 in Canada, Wooden bunk beds.

Hazard: The wooden side rails that run from the headboard to the footboard and hold the bunk bed's mattress in place can split and cause the bunk bed to collapse, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

Incidents/Injuries: CPSC and Dorel Asia have received 23 reports of the side rails cracking or breaking, including seven reports of minor bruises or abrasions.

Description: The model number, date of manufacture, Made in Vietnam and the firm's phone number are printed on a white label located on one of the bunk bed rails. Some of the labels include the name Dorel Asia SRL. Only the following models, colors and manufacturing date ranges are included in this recall to repair:

Model Number

Sold at: Walmart, Kmart and Target stores and online at www.walmart.com, www.kmart.com and www.target.com from September 2004 through September 2009 for about $190.

Manufactured in: Vietnam

Remedy: Consumers should immediately contact Dorel Asia to receive a free repair kit. Until consumers obtain and install the repair kit, consumers should take down the bunk beds and only use them as separate twin beds.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Dorel Asia at (800) 295-1980 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.dorelasia.com.

Note: Health Canada's press release is available at http://cpsr-rspc.hc-sc.gc.ca/PR-RP/recall-retrait-eng.jsp?re_id=1319.