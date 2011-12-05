Images: Camera Traps 'Catch' Rare Afghan Cats

Persian Leopard
Using camera trap surveys to collect data on the wildlife of Afghanistan's central highlands, scientists from the Wildlife Conservation Society have made a surprise discovery: a Persian leopard, thought to have been extirpated from the region.
Wild Cat
The camera trap imagespart of a wildlife survey by the Wildlife Conservation Society and local Afghan rangersrevealed several other species as well, including the wild cat, distant relative to the domestic house cat.
Ibex
An ibex triggers the infra-red beam of the camera trap as it runs uphill. Less than half an hour later, a pair of poachers walks through the pass in the same direction. Unsustainable hunting is a threat to many of Afghanistan's wildlife.
Ibex Poachers
Stone Marten
A stone martena member of the weasel familyinquisitively approaches the camera trap.
Red Fox
A red fox inspects the camera trap. This widespread species also occurs in forests and suburban landscapes of North America.