Images: Camera Traps 'Catch' Rare Afghan Cats

By Planet Earth 

(Image credit: WCS Afghanistan Program)

Using camera trap surveys to collect data on the wildlife of Afghanistan's central highlands, scientists from the Wildlife Conservation Society have made a surprise discovery: a Persian leopard, thought to have been extirpated from the region.

(Image credit: WCS Afghanistan Program)

The camera trap imagespart of a wildlife survey by the Wildlife Conservation Society and local Afghan rangersrevealed several other species as well, including the wild cat, distant relative to the domestic house cat.

(Image credit: WCS Afghanistan Program)

An ibex triggers the infra-red beam of the camera trap as it runs uphill. Less than half an hour later, a pair of poachers walks through the pass in the same direction. Unsustainable hunting is a threat to many of Afghanistan's wildlife.

(Image credit: WCS Afghanistan Program)

(Image credit: WCS Afghanistan Program)

A stone martena member of the weasel familyinquisitively approaches the camera trap.

(Image credit: WCS Afghanistan Program)

A red fox inspects the camera trap. This widespread species also occurs in forests and suburban landscapes of North America.