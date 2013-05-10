England's Atlantis: Images of a Lost Medieval Town

St. Peters Church

(Image credit: University of Southampton)

This three-dimensional reconstruction shows the ruins of St. Peters Church in the sunken city of Dunwich.

Saint Nicholas Church

The abandoned ruins of medieval Dunwich's Saint Nicholas Church likely slid into the ocean around the year 1700.

Saint Katherine's Chapel

These ruins may belong to medieval Dunwich's Saint Katherine's Chapel, which likely fell into the sea between 1550 and 1650 after the city was abandoned.

Saint Katherine's Mortar

Mortar blocks from what may be the medieval chapel of Saint Katherine in Dunwich, seen resting on the seabed.

Dunwich Map

University of Southampton researchers have built the most detailed map of the sunken city of Dunwich ever.

Map of Dunwich

The medieval port city of Dunwich was partially flooded and swept to sea beginning in the 1200s. This map shows where the ruins sit now, in relatively shallow water off the Suffolk coast.

Eroding Dunwich

(Image credit: J. C. Docwra Collection and the EA Shoreline Management Group.)

As coastal erosion ate away at Dunwich, the town was gradually abandoned. The ruins of the medieval town's All Saints Church eventually fell into the sea as the cliffs nearby crumbled.

