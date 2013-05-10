Trending

England's Atlantis: Images of a Lost Medieval Town

St. Peters Church

Saint Peters church in Dunwich

(Image credit: University of Southampton)

This three-dimensional reconstruction shows the ruins of St. Peters Church in the sunken city of Dunwich.

Saint Nicholas Church

Saint Nicholas Church in Dunwich

(Image credit: University of Southampton)

The abandoned ruins of medieval Dunwich's Saint Nicholas Church likely slid into the ocean around the year 1700.

Saint Katherine's Chapel

Saint Katherine's Chapel

(Image credit: University of Southampton)

These ruins may belong to medieval Dunwich's Saint Katherine's Chapel, which likely fell into the sea between 1550 and 1650 after the city was abandoned.

Saint Katherine's Mortar

Saint Katherine's Chapel

(Image credit: University of Southampton)

Mortar blocks from what may be the medieval chapel of Saint Katherine in Dunwich, seen resting on the seabed.

Dunwich Map

Map of medieval Dunwich

(Image credit: University of Southampton)

University of Southampton researchers have built the most detailed map of the sunken city of Dunwich ever.

Map of Dunwich

Dunwich ruins map

(Image credit: University of Southampton)

The medieval port city of Dunwich was partially flooded and swept to sea beginning in the 1200s. This map shows where the ruins sit now, in relatively shallow water off the Suffolk coast.

Eroding Dunwich

All Saints Church in Dunwich

(Image credit: J. C. Docwra Collection and the EA Shoreline Management Group.)

As coastal erosion ate away at Dunwich, the town was gradually abandoned. The ruins of the medieval town's All Saints Church eventually fell into the sea as the cliffs nearby crumbled.

