Image Gallery: Pompeii's Toilets

Pompeii Toilet

A Pompeii latrine with a reconstructed wooden seat. Comfy?

Sloped Toilet

Downsloping walls in this latrine directed waste toward the drain.

Crumbled Latrine

Little is left of this latrine in the city of Pompeii.

Terracotta Downpipe

Vertical pipes in Pompeii's walls may once have lead to upstairs toilets.

Pompeii Downpipe

A pipe embedded in the lower story of a Pompeii building. Most of the second stories in the town were destroyed in the volcanic eruption that wiped the city off the map.

Second-Story Toilet

A few second-story toilets survive, such as this one.

Upstairs Latrine

The remains of this upstairs latrine include the barest hint of a curved ceiling or archway.

Pompeii Flush Toilet

A pipe leading in from the side likely provided flush water for this upstairs toilet in Pompeii.