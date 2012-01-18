Trending

In Photos: The Sinking of the Concordia Cruise Ship

The Cruise Liner

The cruise ship Costa Concordia before the accident.

(Image credit: Tupungato | Shutterstock)

The cruise ship Costa Concordia before the accident. (Shown here on Sept. 10, 2009 in Barcelona, Spain.)

Watching the Sinking

(Image credit: © Lupoalb68 | Dreamstime.com)

Decks Cleared

(Image credit: © Lupoalb68 | Dreamstime.com)

Behemoth Boat

(Image credit: © Lupoalb68 | Dreamstime.com)

Cruise Liner Sinking

Rescue workers board the sinking Concordia ship.

(Image credit: © Lupoalb68 | Dreamstime.com)

Rescue workers board the sinking Concordia ship.

Horrific Gash

(Image credit: © Lupoalb68 | Dreamstime.com)

Sinking Concordia

(Image credit: © Lupoalb68 | Dreamstime.com)

Sinking Cruise Ship

(Image credit: © Lupoalb68 | Dreamstime.com)

