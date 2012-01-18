In Photos: The Sinking of the Concordia Cruise Ship

The Cruise Liner
The cruise ship Costa Concordia before the accident. (Shown here on Sept. 10, 2009 in Barcelona, Spain.)
Watching the Sinking
The sinking cruise ship Costa Concordia
Decks Cleared
The sinking cruise ship Costa Concordia
Behemoth Boat
The sinking cruise ship Costa Concordia
Cruise Liner Sinking
Rescue workers board the sinking Concordia ship.
Horrific Gash
The sinking cruise ship Costa Concordia
Sinking Concordia
The sinking cruise ship Costa Concordia
Sinking Cruise Ship
The sinking cruise ship Costa Concordia