In Photos: The Best Beaches of 2017

Credit: Courtesy of Stephen Leatherman

Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach, Outer Banks, North Carolina

If solitude is what you seek, Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach is the place to be. This undeveloped spot on Ocracoke Island in the Outer Banks is sandy and wide. The surf can get wild later in the summer, Leatherman wrote, but the water is family-friendly earlier in the season. Ocracoke was a favorite haunt of Edward Teach, better known as Blackbeard the Pirate. He died there in battle in 1718. A museum on the island is dedicated to the legendary swashbuckler and to all things pirate.