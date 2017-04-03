This Viscoelastic Putty Will Swallow Magnets Whole (Sponsored)

Aside from stealing newspaper ink and collecting lint, ever wonder what Silly Putty was actually supposed to do? Before achieving its status as a classic toy, this non-newtonian fluid was originally developed as a synthetic rubber alternative during World War II. Although it didn’t live up to the Army’s expectations, it eventually made it’s way into serious use on the Apollo 8 mission thanks to its gravity-defying adhesiveness. For such a silly substance, it has a surprising scientific pedigree. Adding magnetism to this list of unexpected qualities, this Space Putty is the latest development in silicone polymer-based playstuff.

Micron-sized iron particles are embedded in this silvery goo, allowing you to make it come alive with the help of a magnet. Retaining all the bounciness and modability of its older sibling, Scientific Magnetic Space Putty is a great time-waster. When you’re not mindlessly rolling it in your hands or using it to pick up small objects, it can double as a handy fridge magnet. Get it now for just $9.99, 60% off the usual price of $24.99.

Note: This sponsored post was created by StackCommerce. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by the Live Science editorial team.