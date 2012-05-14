Gallery: Europe's Oldest Rock Art

Decorated Rocks

(Image credit: Raphaëlle Bourrillon)

The east side of the Vallon de Castel-Merle with Abri Blanchard in the distance and Abri Castanet to the immediate right. Abri Castanet is the site of what seem to be the oldest rock carvings in Europe.

Ancient Carving

(Image credit: Raphaëlle Bourrillon)

A female sex organ carved in bas-relief at Abri Castanet

Partial Horse

(Image credit: Raphaëlle Bourrillon)

A partial drawing of a horse outlined in black and painted red at Abri Castanet in France.

Vulva Carving

(Image credit: Raphaëlle Bourrillon)

A carved image of a vulva from Abri Castanet.

Abri Castanet Vulva

(Image credit: Raphaëlle Bourrillon)

Images of female genitalia predominate at Abri Castanet.

Female Genitalia Carving

(Image credit: Raphaëlle Bourrillon)

A vulva carving associated with other, unidentifiable carvings.

Unidentifiable Animal

(Image credit: Raphaëlle Bourrillon)

Researchers aren't sure what animal an ancient artist was trying to draw - it could be a bison, or perhaps a horse.

Vulva Carving

(Image credit: Raphaëlle Bourrillon)

One of the many vulva carvings at Abri Castanet, France.

Ancient Firepit

(Image credit: Raphaëlle Bourrillon)

The excavation of an ancient firepit at Abri Castanet. The carvings were done on the ceiling of a rock shelter that collapsed soon after.

Fireplaces

(Image credit: Raphaëlle Bourrillon)

Two firepits at Abri Castanet.

Castanet Excavation

(Image credit: Raphaëlle Bourrillon)

A view of the excavation site at Castanet. The central sector has not yet been excavated, while the southern sector has been explored since 1995.