In Photos: Digging Up Niagara's History

Grand Island from Above

(Image credit: William Huntoon.)

An aerial view of the southern tip of Grand Island in New York reveals Motor Island (to the right), and the archaeological toolmaking site located in the trees opposite it.

Forested Dig Site

(Image credit: L.M. Anselmi.)

The archaeological site at Grand Island New York is heavily forested, in ancient times people would have had access to deer, fish and fresh water.

Post Mold

(Image credit: L.M. Anselmi.)

Students investigate a post mold found on the site. It's a feature found in the soil after an ancient wooden post has decayed away.

Stony Spear Point

(Image credit: L.M. Anselmi.)

This spearpoint would likely have been created sometime between 4,000 and 2,000 years ago. It would have been hafted and used for either throwing or thrusting.

Lithic Drill

(Image credit: L.M. Anselmi.)

The base of a stone drill found at the site.

Rock Chunks

(Image credit: L.M. Anselmi.)

These are chunks of Onondaga chert that were brought by boat to the island. People would have broken off pieces of these to make stone tools.

Campsite Hearth

(Image credit: L.M. Anselmi.)

Students at work in 2006 excavating a feature at the site on Grand Island that was most likely a hearth.

Crafting Spear Points

(Image credit: Joshua Mauro)

This spear point dates back to sometime between 6,000 and 4,000 years ago and is among the oldest artefacts found on the Grand Island site. It would have been hafted and could have been thrown by its user.