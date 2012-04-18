Does Death Penalty Work as Deterrent?

It’s not clear if capital punishment has any effect on homicide rates, a new study from the National Research Council concludes.

The report evaluated studies conducted since a four-year moratorium on the death penalty was lifted in 1976, finding that studies don’t provide evidence for or against the notion that the death penalty affects homicide rates. These studies should not be used to inform judgments about the effect of the death penalty on homicide, and should not serve as a basis for policy decisions about capital punishment, the committee said.

The lack of evidence about the deterrent effect of capital punishment — whether it is positive, negative, or zero — should not be construed as favoring one argument over another, the report stresses. Science simply can’t say, the report concludes.