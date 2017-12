The Best Science Photos of 2017

"Blue Lasso," by Matty Smith, won the 2017 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Competition's "Best in Show" prize for its stark depiction of a Pacific man-of-war photographed against a night sky in New South Wales, Australia. Man-of-Wars are colonial animals made up of four separate types of polyps, which are all unique organisms of their own that function together as a single creature. [ Dramatic Man-of-War Takes Top Ocean Art Photography Prize