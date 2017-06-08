Save $15 On This Easy-to-Fly Drone [Deal]

Flying a drone can be a lot of fun, but pick a drone that's too advanced and flying it could wind up being a major drag.

The TobyRich Moskito was designed for first-time pilots who want a drone they can fly immediately after unboxing. Although it normally costs $60, it's on sale for $44.99.

Buy the Tobyrich Moskito Drone >>>

After downloading the free Moskito app, first-time pilots can attach the included joystick to their smartphone's screen for a natural, gamepad-like experience controlling the propeller-based plane. Alternatively, it can be controlled without the joystick and by simply tilting your handheld.

The TobyRick Moskito drone can be controlled with a smartphone joystick. Credit: TobyRich

The Moskito features a crash-resistant design, so it can withstand impact and minimize any damage to objects around you.

The drone charges in 20 minutes and offers up to 12 minutes of flight time. It comes with a spare propeller should the included one get damaged.